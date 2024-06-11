(Left) CSM Gonzalez, outgoing Command Sergeant Major of the Caribbean Readiness Group (CRG), (Center) LTC Rodriguez, Commander of the CRG, and (Right) CSM Natal, incoming Command Sergeant Major of the CRG, during the Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 16:09
|Photo ID:
|8470702
|VIRIN:
|240609-A-II753-2003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT BUCHANAN, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Natal receives the ceremonial blade from LTC Rodriguez and CSM Gonzalez, signifying his new role as the Command Sergeant Major of the Caribbean Readiness Group during the Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico. [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Caribbean Readiness Group Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major Rafael Natal-Muñiz
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT