Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSM Natal receives the ceremonial blade from LTC Rodriguez and CSM Gonzalez, signifying his new role as the Command Sergeant Major of the Caribbean Readiness Group during the Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico. [Image 3 of 4]

    CSM Natal receives the ceremonial blade from LTC Rodriguez and CSM Gonzalez, signifying his new role as the Command Sergeant Major of the Caribbean Readiness Group during the Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico.

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jofenell RuizFebus 

    1st Mission Support Command

    (Left) CSM Gonzalez, outgoing Command Sergeant Major of the Caribbean Readiness Group (CRG), (Center) LTC Rodriguez, Commander of the CRG, and (Right) CSM Natal, incoming Command Sergeant Major of the CRG, during the Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 16:09
    Photo ID: 8470702
    VIRIN: 240609-A-II753-2003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.94 MB
    Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Natal receives the ceremonial blade from LTC Rodriguez and CSM Gonzalez, signifying his new role as the Command Sergeant Major of the Caribbean Readiness Group during the Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico. [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Caribbean Readiness Group Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major Rafael Natal-Muniz
    Caribbean Readiness Group Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major Rafael Natal-Muniz
    CSM Natal receives the ceremonial blade from LTC Rodriguez and CSM Gonzalez, signifying his new role as the Command Sergeant Major of the Caribbean Readiness Group during the Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico.
    Caribbean Readiness Group Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major Rafael Natal-Muñiz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Caribbean Readiness Group Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major Rafael Natal-Mu&ntilde;iz

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT