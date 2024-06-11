Caribbean Readiness Group Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major Rafael Natal-Muñiz

Fort Buchanan, PR - On Sunday, June 9, 2024, the Caribbean Readiness Group (CRG), a brigade of the US Army Reserve 1st Mission Support Command, held a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico. This significant event marked the transition of leadership to Command Sergeant Major Rafael Natal-Muñiz, as he took over from Command Sergeant Major Hector M. Gonzalez.



CSM Rafael Natal-Muñiz, a native of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished record of service to his new role. Enlisting in the Army in 1995 as a Multichannel System Operator, CSM Natal has since held numerous significant positions. He most recently served as the Command Sergeant Major of the 346th Transportation Battalion and the Logistics Sergeant Major of the 81st Readiness Division.



CSM Natal's career is marked by a series of notable assignments and deployments. In 2019, he served as the Logistics Sergeant Major at Fort Jackson, SC. He played a crucial role in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, working from Aguadilla, PR, and later mobilized to Fort Bliss, TX, as the Logistics Sergeant Major for the Mobilization and Demobilization Brigade. His previous deployments include supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he was involved in key logistics and operational roles.



In addition to his extensive military experience, CSM Natal has a strong educational foundation. He earned a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Metropolitan University and a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Puerto Rico Inter-American University. His military awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Parachutist Badge, among others, reflecting his dedication and excellence in service.



The ceremony at Fort Buchanan was attended by unit members, family, and distinguished guests, celebrating the achievements of CSM Gonzalez and welcoming CSM Natal to his new role. This Change of Responsibility Ceremony is a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the transfer of authority and the continuation of leadership excellence within the US Army Reserve.



Outgoing Command Sergeant Major Hector M. Gonzalez, who assumed responsibility of the CRG in November 2022, leaves behind a legacy of dedication and leadership. His extensive military career began in 1988, and he has served in various significant roles, including Operations Sergeant Major for the 3rd Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) at Fort Belvoir, VA.



As CSM Rafael Natal-Muñiz steps into his new role, the Caribbean Readiness Group looks forward to continuing its mission to support and enhance the readiness of the US Army Reserve forces under his leadership. This transition marks a new chapter for the CRG, ensuring its ongoing commitment to excellence and service.

