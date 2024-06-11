Date Taken: 06.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 16:09 Photo ID: 8470689 VIRIN: 240609-A-II753-2001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.27 MB Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Caribbean Readiness Group Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major Rafael Natal-Muniz [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.