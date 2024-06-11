Greenfield, IA, June 11, 2024 – Jeremy Cooper, Adair County Emergency Manager shows the recovery efforts in Greenfield to Governor Kim Reynolds and FEMA Federal Coordination Officer DuWayne Tewes. On May 21, 2024 the town of 2,000 people was hit by an EF-4 tornado destroying about 200 homes and killing 4 people. (Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 14:20 Photo ID: 8470395 VIRIN: 240611-O-SZ823-1801 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.07 MB Location: GREENFIELD, IOWA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Governor and FEMA Officials Attend Disaster Recovery Meeting in Greenfield [Image 6 of 6], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.