    Governor and FEMA Officials Attend Disaster Recovery Meeting in Greenfield [Image 5 of 6]

    Governor and FEMA Officials Attend Disaster Recovery Meeting in Greenfield

    GREENFIELD, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Steven Zumwalt 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Greenfield, IA, June 11, 2024 – Jeremy Cooper, Adair County Emergency Manager shows the recovery efforts in Greenfield to Governor Kim Reynolds and FEMA Federal Coordination Officer DuWayne Tewes. On May 21, 2024 the town of 2,000 people was hit by an EF-4 tornado destroying about 200 homes and killing 4 people. (Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor and FEMA Officials Attend Disaster Recovery Meeting in Greenfield [Image 6 of 6], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recovery
    Tornado
    Governor
    Emergency Manager
    DR-4784-IA

