Minden, IA, June 11, 2024 – FEMA Region 7 Administrator Andrea Spillar, John Benson, Director of Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds view the recovery efforts. In late April the small town was hit by an EF-3 tornado destroying about 48 homes in a town of 600 people. (Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 14:20
|Photo ID:
|8470391
|VIRIN:
|240611-O-SZ823-5690
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|MINDEN, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Governor and FEMA Officials Attend Disaster Recovery Meeting in Minden [Image 6 of 6], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT