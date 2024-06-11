Governor and FEMA Officials Attend Disaster Recovery Meeting in Minden

Minden, IA, June 11, 2024 – FEMA Region 7 Administrator Andrea Spillar, John Benson, Director of Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds view the recovery efforts. In late April the small town was hit by an EF-3 tornado destroying about 48 homes in a town of 600 people. (Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)

