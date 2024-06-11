Governor and FEMA Officials Attend Disaster Recovery Meeting in Minden

Minden, IA, June 11, 2024 – Governor Kim Reynolds, FEMA Region 7 Administrator Andrea Spillar, FEMA Federal Coordination Officer DuWayne Tewes, State and local officials tours the areas hit by a tornado to see the recovery efforts. In late April the small town was hit by an EF-3 tornado destroying about 48 homes in a town of 600 people. (Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)
