    Governor and FEMA Officials Attend Disaster Recovery Meeting in Minden [Image 4 of 6]

    Governor and FEMA Officials Attend Disaster Recovery Meeting in Minden

    MINDEN, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Steven Zumwalt 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Minden, IA, June 11, 2024 – Governor Kim Reynolds, FEMA Region 7 Administrator Andrea Spillar, FEMA Federal Coordination Officer DuWayne Tewes, State and local officials tours the areas hit by a tornado to see the recovery efforts. In late April the small town was hit by an EF-3 tornado destroying about 48 homes in a town of 600 people. (Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)

    Leadership
    Recovery
    Tornado
    Governor
    DR4784-IA

