ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Col. Hall Sebren, center, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander, talks with 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron mechanics at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 3, 2024. The F-15 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron provides unscheduled depot level maintenance, special modifications, and cash damage support in-house and through worldwide deployment of depot field teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 07:51
|Photo ID:
|8469318
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-ED303-2016
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
This work, Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS
