Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Col. Hall Sebren, center, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander, talks with 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron mechanics at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 3, 2024. The F-15 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron provides unscheduled depot level maintenance, special modifications, and cash damage support in-house and through worldwide deployment of depot field teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

