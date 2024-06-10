Col. Hall Sebren, right, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander, receives a brief by William Lowery, 574th Commodities Maintenance Structural Repair Flight Chief, on the capabilities of the Robins North Facility at Macon, Georgia, June 3, 2024. Sebren learned the collaboration between the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex and Central Georgia Technical College combines higher education, training and real-world work experience under one roof. (U.S. Air Force photos by Joseph Mather)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 07:51 Photo ID: 8469319 VIRIN: 240603-F-ED303-1076 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.08 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.