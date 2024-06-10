Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Col. Hall Sebren, right, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander, receives a brief by William Lowery, 574th Commodities Maintenance Structural Repair Flight Chief, on the capabilities of the Robins North Facility at Macon, Georgia, June 3, 2024. Sebren learned the collaboration between the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex and Central Georgia Technical College combines higher education, training and real-world work experience under one roof. (U.S. Air Force photos by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 07:51
    Photo ID: 8469319
    VIRIN: 240603-F-ED303-1076
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Robins North Facility

