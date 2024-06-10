Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Col. Hall Sebren, right, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander, receives a briefing from Ben Stuart, 560th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Director, about C-130 aircraft sustainment at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 3, 2024. Sebren learned how the squadron completes Planned/Scheduled Depot Level Maintenance of C-130 aircraft to support the sustainment process at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
