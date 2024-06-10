Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Col. Hall Sebren, left, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander, receives a briefing from Jimmy Kelly, 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Director, on Planned/Scheduled Depot Level Maintenance of F-15 aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 3, 2024. He learned how the squadron plans and accomplishes maintenance, repair, testing, inspection and modifications of F-15 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

