Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander [Image 2 of 4]

    Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Col. Hall Sebren, left, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander, receives a briefing from Jimmy Kelly, 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Director, on Planned/Scheduled Depot Level Maintenance of F-15 aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 3, 2024. He learned how the squadron plans and accomplishes maintenance, repair, testing, inspection and modifications of F-15 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 07:51
    Photo ID: 8469317
    VIRIN: 240603-F-ED303-2013
    Resolution: 5940x3948
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander
    Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander
    Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander
    Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15 aircraft sustainment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT