ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Col. Hall Sebren, left, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander, receives a briefing from Jimmy Kelly, 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Director, on Planned/Scheduled Depot Level Maintenance of F-15 aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 3, 2024. He learned how the squadron plans and accomplishes maintenance, repair, testing, inspection and modifications of F-15 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 07:51
|Photo ID:
|8469317
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-ED303-2013
|Resolution:
|5940x3948
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Hall Sebren, Air Force Sustainment Center Deputy Commander [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
