Stinger Give Back Through Blood Drive

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charles Harris, the recruiting flight chief at the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive, in Swanton, Ohio, June 4, 2024. Nearly 30,000 units of red blood cells are used by patients every day. Stinger Airmen give back to their community by supplying red blood cells for patients to use. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 Photo ID: 8469315 VIRIN: 240604-Z-XO039-1027 Resolution: 8256x5504 Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US