Stinger Give Back Through Blood Drive

The American Red Cross sets up a station for blood donations during a blood drive, at the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, in Swanton, Ohio, June 4, 2024. Only three percent of the population donates blood each year, if only one percent more of Americans donated blood, the shortage would be alleviated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani)

