U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Douglass, an avionics test station craftsman, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive, in Swanton, Ohio, June 4, 2024. Nearly 30,000 units of red blood cells are used by patients every day. Stinger Airmen give back to their community by supplying red blood cells for patients to use. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.1955 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 07:46 Photo ID: 8469314 VIRIN: 240604-Z-XO039-1052 Resolution: 7393x4929 Size: 25.25 MB Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stinger Give Back Through Blood Drive [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.