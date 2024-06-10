Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stinger Give Back Through Blood Drive [Image 2 of 7]

    Stinger Give Back Through Blood Drive

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charles Harris, the recruiting flight chief at the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive, in Swanton, Ohio, June 4, 2024. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, Stinger Airmen help to alleviate this by giving back to their community through blood drives on base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani)

    TAGS

    American Red Cross
    180FW
    Ohio Air National Guard
    Stingers

