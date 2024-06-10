U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charles Harris, the recruiting flight chief at the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, donates blood during an American Red Cross blood drive, in Swanton, Ohio, June 4, 2024. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, Stinger Airmen help to alleviate this by giving back to their community through blood drives on base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Battani)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 07:46 Photo ID: 8469309 VIRIN: 240604-Z-XO039-1032 Resolution: 7553x5035 Size: 27.18 MB Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stinger Give Back Through Blood Drive [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.