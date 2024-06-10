USS Robert Smalls, USNS Charles Drew execute replenishment-at-sea during Valiant Shield 2024

240612-N-DM318-1036 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 11, 2024) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) separates from the USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) following a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea during Valiant Shield 2024, June 12, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

