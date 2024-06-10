240612-N-DM318-1010 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 12, 2024) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) approached the USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10) ahead of a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea during Valiant Shield 2024, June 12, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 05:14
|Photo ID:
|8469110
|VIRIN:
|240612-N-DM318-1010
|Resolution:
|6812x4866
|Size:
|756.57 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Robert Smalls, USNS Charles Drew execute replenishment-at-sea during Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS
