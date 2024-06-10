Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Robert Smalls, USNS Charles Drew execute replenishment-at-sea during Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Robert Smalls, USNS Charles Drew execute replenishment-at-sea during Valiant Shield 2024

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240612-N-DM318-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 11, 2024) Sailors heave around a line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10) in the Philippine Sea during Valiant Shield 2024, June 12, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 05:14
    Photo ID: 8469111
    VIRIN: 240612-N-DM318-1032
    Resolution: 5514x3939
    Size: 693.8 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Robert Smalls, USNS Charles Drew execute replenishment-at-sea during Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

