U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jeffery Kilian, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific commander, facilities and environmental director, and fleet civil engineer for U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks during the Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas change of command ceremony held at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 12, 2024. During the ceremony Capt. Robert Stiles relinquished command to Capt. Blake Burket. In 2016, OICC Marine Corps Marianas was established to support the Defense Policy Review Initiative in overseeing the $8.7 billion construction program, with $3.1 billion provided by the Government of Japan, to construct Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and other facilities across Guam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

