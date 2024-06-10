U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Stiles, left, the outgoing commanding officer of the Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC), and Capt. Blake Burket, the incoming commanding officer of the OICC, pose with Consul-General Ishigami Rumiko, the Consulate-General of Japan in Guam, during the OICC Marine Corps Marianas change of command ceremony held at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 12, 2024. During the ceremony Stiles relinquished command to Burket. In 2016, OICC Marine Corps Marianas was established to support the Defense Policy Review Initiative in overseeing the $8.7 billion construction program, with $3.1 billion provided by the Government of Japan, to construct Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and other facilities across Guam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

