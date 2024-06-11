Burket Takes Command of OICC Marine Corps Marianas

ASAN, Guam – Capt. Blake Burket relieved Capt. Robert Stiles as the commanding officer of Officer in

Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM), during a change of command ceremony at

Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz on June 12.



Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific

commander, presided over the ceremony and congratulated Stiles for accomplishments during his time with

OICC MCM.



Stiles assumed command of OICC MCM in July 2022 and oversaw the completion of construction projects

for infrastructure necessary for the Marine Corps and joint forces to train and operate from Guam and the

CNMI.



Stiles said that this has been one of the most challenging and rewarding jobs of his 25 years in the Navy.



“As I went to project sites and talked to executive leadership every day, I was reminded that we were doing

something historic, and we were doing it safely and as responsible stewards to the environment, the people

of Guam, and our Government of Japan partners,” said Stiles. “It was memorable seeing the hard work and

dedication of our NAVFAC team translate into real legacy results to support the Marine Corps, our bilateral

agreement with Japan, and our national defense.”



Stiles will remain in Guam to take charge of the 30th Naval Construction Regiment headquartered at the

Naval Base.



“Understanding history, priorities, and joint capabilities in Micronesia and across the 7th Fleet AOR will

be key to continuing to support posture and deterrence in the region,” said Stiles. “The NAVFAC team I

have worked with for the last two years will continue to provide a critical link to help ensure those

outcomes.”



Burket reports to OICC MCM after serving as the operations officer for NAVFAC Southwest.

“OICC Marine Crops Marianas and the Camp Blaz team are building excellence in creating the first new

Marine Corps base in 70 years,” said Burket. “It is my plan to continue to build exceptional new facilities

that provide the warfighting foundation that enables the Marine warfighters in their ability to train and

mobilize forward at need. Our shared legacy will be a Marine Corps with improved capability, capacity,

and readiness due to the hard work of our people.”

