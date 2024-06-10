Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OICC Marine Corps Marianas Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    OICC Marine Corps Marianas Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jeffery Kilian, left, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific commander, facilities and environmental director, and fleet civil engineer for U.S. Pacific Fleet, poses with Capt. Blake Burket, the incoming commanding officer of the Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC), and his family during the OICC Marine Corps Marianas change of command ceremony held at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 12, 2024. During the ceremony Capt. Robert Stiles relinquished command to Burket. In 2016, OICC Marine Corps Marianas was established to support the Defense Policy Review Initiative in overseeing the $8.7 billion construction program, with $3.1 billion provided by the Government of Japan, to construct Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and other facilities across Guam. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 01:42
    Photo ID: 8468760
    VIRIN: 240612-M-YQ372-1577
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 26.94 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OICC Marine Corps Marianas Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OICC Marine Corps Marianas Change of Command
    OICC Marine Corps Marianas Change of Command
    OICC Marine Corps Marianas Change of Command
    OICC Marine Corps Marianas Change of Command
    OICC Marine Corps Marianas Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Guam
    OICC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT