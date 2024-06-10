Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Yeoman Latasha Jones Retirement [Image 2 of 4]

    Chief Yeoman Latasha Jones Retirement

    SINGAPORE

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bradley Gee 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (June 11, 2024) Chief Yeoman Latasha Jones (left) and Capt. Sean Lewis, commadore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, pose for a photo during a retirement ceremony. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bradley J. Gee)

    This work, Chief Yeoman Latasha Jones Retirement [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Bradley Gee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retirement
    Littoral combat ships
    Navy Chief
    DESRON 7
    Bradley J. Gee
    Destroyer Squadron 7

