Chief Yeoman Latasha Jones Retirement

SINGAPORE (June 11, 2024) Chief Yeoman Latasha Jones, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, addresses attendees during her retirement ceremony at Merlion Park in Singapore. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bradley J. Gee)

