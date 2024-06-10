Chief Yeoman Latasha Jones Retirement

SINGAPORE (June 6, 2024) Chief Yeoman Latasha Jones, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, receives her final salute ashore, during her retirement ceremony, after 25 years of honorable service. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bradley J. Gee)

