    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Operations to Deter Threats [Image 1 of 8]

    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Operations to Deter Threats

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 10, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors conduct maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the South China Sea, June 10, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 23:02
    Photo ID: 8468606
    VIRIN: 240610-N-BR246-1018
    Resolution: 4837x3456
    Size: 803.84 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

