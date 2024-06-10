Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Operations to Deter Threats

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 10, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, center, and an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to VFA-25, launch off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the South China Sea, June 10, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

