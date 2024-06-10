SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 10, 2024) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, prepares to land aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the South China Sea, June 10, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.11.2024 Photo ID: 8468611 VIRIN: 240610-N-EQ851-1036 This work, Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Operations to Deter Threats [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS