Sgt. 1st Class Gerardo Lopez, second from left, uncases the ceremonial sword to pass to Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Weimer, pictured far right, outgoing command sergeant major of the 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Camp Carroll, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 1, 2024. Soldiers of the 297th RSG bid farewell to Weimer and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton as their new senior enlisted leader. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 17:03
|Photo ID:
|8468022
|VIRIN:
|240601-Z-XC677-1002
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|10.38 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Enlisted Leadership Transition at 297th RSG [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
