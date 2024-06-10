Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Enlisted Leadership Transition at 297th RSG [Image 1 of 7]

    Senior Enlisted Leadership Transition at 297th RSG

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton, incoming command sergeant major of the 297th Regional Support Group, addresses the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Camp Carroll, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 1, 2024. Soldiers of the 297th RSG bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Weimer and welcomed Throckmorton as their new senior enlisted leader. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 17:03
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-XC677-1007
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Alaska Army National Guard
    arctic warriors

