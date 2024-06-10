Senior Enlisted Leadership Transition at 297th RSG

Soldiers of the 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard gather for the change of responsibility between Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Weimer and Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton at Camp Carroll, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 1, 2024. Soldiers bid farewell to Weimer and welcomed Throckmorton as their new senior enlisted leader. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

