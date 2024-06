Senior Enlisted Leadership Transition at 297th RSG

Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Weimer, outgoing command sergeant major of the 297th Regional Support Group, receives a meritorious service medal for his dedication to the unit during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Camp Carroll, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 1, 2024. Soldiers of the 297th RSG bid farewell to Weimer and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Throckmorton as their new senior enlisted leader. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

