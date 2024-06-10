Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James J. Mingus and General of the Army Amador Fernando Enseñat y Berea, Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain), participate in an Army Full Honor Arrival ceremony at Whipple Field on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., May 21, 2024. Soldiers assigned to 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” provided ceremonial support.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2024 17:11
|Photo ID:
|8468005
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-BN614-7073
|Resolution:
|3740x2493
|Size:
|799.07 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers support Army Full Honor Arrival ceremony in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain) [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT