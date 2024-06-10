Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers support Army Full Honor Arrival ceremony in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain)

    U.S. Army Soldiers support Army Full Honor Arrival ceremony in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain)

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James J. Mingus and General of the Army Amador Fernando Enseñat y Berea, Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain), participate in an Army Full Honor Arrival ceremony at Whipple Field on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., May 21, 2024. Soldiers assigned to 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” provided ceremonial support.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 17:11
    Photo ID: 8468014
    VIRIN: 240521-A-BN614-2827
    Resolution: 4579x3053
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers support Army Full Honor Arrival ceremony in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain) [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony

    Honor Guard

    Military Band

    11B Infantryman

    Kingdom of Spain (Spain)

    military band
    The US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps
    Army Full Honor Arrival Ceremony
    Kingdom of Spain (Spain)
    3d US Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"
    The US Army Band "Pershing's Own"

