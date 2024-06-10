U.S. Army Soldiers support Army Full Honor Arrival ceremony in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain)

Soldiers assigned to Honor Guard Company, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide ceremonial support during an Army Full Honor Arrival Ceremony held in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain) General of the Army Amador Fernando Enseñat y Berea at Whipple Field on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., May 21, 2024. The ceremony was hosted by Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James J. Mingus. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.

