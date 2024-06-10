Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers support Army Full Honor Arrival ceremony in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain) [Image 26 of 26]

    U.S. Army Soldiers support Army Full Honor Arrival ceremony in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain)

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide ceremonial support during an Army Full Honor Arrival Ceremony held in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain) General of the Army Amador Fernando Enseñat y Berea at Whipple Field on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., May 21, 2024. The ceremony was hosted by Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James J. Mingus. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 17:11
    Photo ID: 8468041
    VIRIN: 240521-A-BN614-5149
    Resolution: 5024x3349
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers support Army Full Honor Arrival ceremony in honor of the Chief of Staff of the Army (Spain) [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military band
    The US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps
    Army Full Honor Arrival Ceremony
    Kingdom of Spain (Spain)
    3d US Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"
    The US Army Band "Pershing's Own"

