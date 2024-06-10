Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Gunnery Sgt Carlos Betancourt retires after 28 years of service in the Marine Corps [Image 1 of 16]

    Master Gunnery Sgt Carlos Betancourt retires after 28 years of service in the Marine Corps

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Betancourt, the motor transport operations chief with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, poses with his granddaughter for a portrait during a retirement ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 7, 2024. The ceremony was held to formally retire Betancourt and to recognize both he and his family’s dedication over his 28 years of service in the Marine Corps. Betancourt is a native of Colombia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 03:19
    Photo ID: 8466203
    VIRIN: 240607-M-QH573-1138
    Resolution: 6578x4385
    Size: 13.16 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Master Gunnery Sgt Carlos Betancourt retires after 28 years of service in the Marine Corps [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Master Gunnery Sgt Carlos Betancourt retires after 28 years of service in the Marine Corps
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Foster
    Marines
    Retirement
    MCIPAC

