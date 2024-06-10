Master Gunnery Sgt Carlos Betancourt retires after 28 years of service in the Marine Corps

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, render a salute during a retirement ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 7, 2024. Master Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Betancourt, the motor transport operations chief with H&S Battalion, MCIPAC, is retiring after 28 years of service in the Marine Corps. The ceremony was held to formally retire Betancourt, and to recognize both him and his family’s dedication. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

