Master Gunnery Sgt Carlos Betancourt retires after 28 years of service in the Marine Corps

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Cassandra Gutierrez, front, a master-at-arms with Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, and Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Betancourt, back, the motor transport operations chief with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, hug during a retirement ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, June 7, 2024. The ceremony was held to formally retire Betancourt and to recognize both he and his family’s dedication over his 28 years of service in the Marine Corps. Gutierrez is a native of New Jersey and Betancourt is a native of Colombia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

