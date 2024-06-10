Eighth Army KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 opening ceremony

Eighth Army officially launched KATUSA Friendship Week with ceremonies across the peninsula June 10, 2024. At U.S. Army Garrison in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, the highlight of ceremony following remarks from Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve was the freefall demonstration by the 707 Republic of Korea Special Mission Group. The Korean Augmentation To The U.S. Army program is celebrating 74 years with sporting and cultural events across the country.

