    Eighth Army KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 opening ceremony

    Eighth Army KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 opening ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army officially launched KATUSA Friendship Week with ceremonies across the peninsula June 10, 2024. At U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Soldiers and KATUSAs salute during the playing of the national anthem. The Korean Augmentation To The U.S. Army program is celebrating 74 years with sporting and cultural events across the country.

    korea
    Eighth Army
    KATUSA

