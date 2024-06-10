A Soldier holds an American flag out the back of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during the Eighth Army formation run kicking off Eighth Army's KATUSA Friendship Week, June 10, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers were treated to music by the Eighth Army Band, cannon blasts, and flyovers by 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade. The week will be filled with sporting events and cultural activities dedicated to the Korean Augmentation To The U.S. Army program, which has been providing invaluable support to Eighth Army for 74 years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 20:47 Photo ID: 8465767 VIRIN: 240610-A-CG814-1100 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 6.77 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 opening ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.