    Eighth Army KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 opening ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Eighth Army KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 opening ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    8th Army

    A Soldier holds an American flag out the back of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during the Eighth Army formation run kicking off Eighth Army's KATUSA Friendship Week, June 10, 2024, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. Soldiers were treated to music by the Eighth Army Band, cannon blasts, and flyovers by 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade. The week will be filled with sporting events and cultural activities dedicated to the Korean Augmentation To The U.S. Army program, which has been providing invaluable support to Eighth Army for 74 years.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 20:47
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    korea
    Eighth Army
    KATUSA

