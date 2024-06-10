Eighth Army KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 opening ceremony

Eighth Army officially launched KATUSA Friendship Week with ceremonies across the peninsula June 10, 2024. Formations representing Eighth Army's major subordinate commands are pictured at the opening ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. The Korean Augmentation To The U.S. Army program is celebrating 74 years with sporting and cultural events across the country.

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0