Navy Medicine senior leaders visit Duke University to promote health care scholarships and career opportunities

240606-N-XW717-1002 DURHAM, N.C. (June 6, 2024) Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hansen LaFoucade, the deputy director of the Hospital Corps, receives guidance on how to use an advanced laparoscopic training from Victor Moas, a resident of general surgery and Navy Reservist, at the Duke University Human Simulation and Patient Safety Center, June 6. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine and Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina recruiters to discuss health care scholarships and career opportunities between Duke University School of Medicine and the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Gloria Kwizera)

