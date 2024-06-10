Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine senior leaders visit Duke University to promote health care scholarships and career opportunities [Image 2 of 4]

    Navy Medicine senior leaders visit Duke University to promote health care scholarships and career opportunities

    DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Gloria Kwizera 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    240606-N-XW717-1001 DURHAM, N.C. (June 6, 2024) U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hansen LaFoucade, the deputy director of the Hospital Corps, and recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina take a group photo with students and faculty from Duke University School of Medicine leadership, June 6. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine and NTAG Carolina recruiters to discuss health care scholarships and career opportunities between Duke University School of Medicine and the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Gloria Kwizera)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 19:40
    VIRIN: 240606-N-XW717-1001
    Location: DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Navy Medicine senior leaders visit Duke University to promote health care scholarships and career opportunities [Image 4 of 4], by Gloria Kwizera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Duke University
    Navy Medicine
    Community Outreach
    Recruiting and Retention
    Medical Partnerships

