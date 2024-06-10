Navy Medicine senior leaders visit Duke University to promote health care scholarships and career opportunities

240606-N-XW717-1001 DURHAM, N.C. (June 6, 2024) U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hansen LaFoucade, the deputy director of the Hospital Corps, and recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina take a group photo with students and faculty from Duke University School of Medicine leadership, June 6. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine and NTAG Carolina recruiters to discuss health care scholarships and career opportunities between Duke University School of Medicine and the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Gloria Kwizera)

