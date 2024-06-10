240606-N-XW717-1004 DURHAM, N.C. (June 6, 2024) Nicole Blogett, the director of the Center for Nursing and associate professor, showcases virtual reality technology to U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman during a tour of the Health Innovation Center at the Duke University School of Nursing, June 6. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine and Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina recruiters to discuss health care scholarships and career opportunities between Duke University School of Medicine and the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Gloria Kwizera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 19:40 Photo ID: 8465614 VIRIN: 240606-N-XW717-1004 Resolution: 926x630 Size: 213.85 KB Location: DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Medicine senior leaders visit Duke University to promote health care scholarships and career opportunities [Image 4 of 4], by Gloria Kwizera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.