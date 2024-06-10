240606-N-XW717-1003 DURHAM, N.C. (June 6, 2024) U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman practices an intracorporeal knot tie for fundamental laparoscopy surgery at the Human Simulation and Patient Safety Center at the Duke University School of Medicine, June 6. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine and Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina recruiters to discuss health care scholarships and career opportunities between Duke University School of Medicine and the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Gloria Kwizera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 19:40 Photo ID: 8465612 VIRIN: 240606-N-XW717-1003 Resolution: 726x706 Size: 123.09 KB Location: DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Medicine senior leaders visit Duke University to promote health care scholarships and career opportunities [Image 4 of 4], by Gloria Kwizera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.