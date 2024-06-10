U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Akomahola Akobi, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Warrior Medicine medical technician, checks vitals of a patient at David Grant USAF Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 6, 2024. Warrior Medicine Clinic’s goal is to provide gold standard medical care and optimize medical readiness for all active duty, non-flying tri-service military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 19:08 Photo ID: 8465552 VIRIN: 240606-F-OY799-1058 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 26.82 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, David Grant USAF Medical Center Warrior Medicine ensures Airmen readiness [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.