U.S. Air Force Maj. Michelle Larrea, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Warrior Medicine flight commander and physical therapist, performs physical therapy on a patient at David Grant USAF Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 6, 2024. DGMC's physical therapy clinic is comprised of personnel who specialize in providing care for musculoskeletal disorders and movement dysfunction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 19:08 Photo ID: 8465544 VIRIN: 240606-F-OY799-1006 Resolution: 6827x4556 Size: 21.92 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, David Grant USAF Medical Center Warrior Medicine ensures Airmen readiness [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.