    David Grant USAF Medical Center Warrior Medicine ensures Airmen readiness [Image 1 of 11]

    David Grant USAF Medical Center Warrior Medicine ensures Airmen readiness

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michelle Larrea, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Warrior Medicine flight commander and physical therapist, performs physical therapy on a patient at David Grant USAF Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 6, 2024. DGMC's physical therapy clinic is comprised of personnel who specialize in providing care for musculoskeletal disorders and movement dysfunction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 19:08
    Photo ID: 8465544
    VIRIN: 240606-F-OY799-1006
    Resolution: 6827x4556
    Size: 21.92 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, David Grant USAF Medical Center Warrior Medicine ensures Airmen readiness [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAF
    DGMC
    Warrior Medicine

