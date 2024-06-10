David Grant USAF Medical Center Warrior Medicine ensures Airmen readiness

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Stinson, 6th Air Refueling Squadron independent duty medical technician-paramedic, applies battlefield acupuncture on a patient at David Grant USAF Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 6, 2024. BFA, a non-pharmaceutical first-line treatment for acute and chronic pain, is utilized in many settings, to include battlefield environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|06.06.2024
|06.10.2024 19:08
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
